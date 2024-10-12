TD Securities Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $68.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:CLS opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

