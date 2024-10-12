TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

