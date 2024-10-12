Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

