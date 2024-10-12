Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Television Broadcasts Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
About Television Broadcasts
Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.
