Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

