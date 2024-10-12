Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.82). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.25 ($0.83).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
