Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:TS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 112,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

