Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $537,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

