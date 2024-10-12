TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada raised TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.21 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. Equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

