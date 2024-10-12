Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Terex by 83.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

