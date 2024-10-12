Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Terrace Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.