Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.31 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 361.90 ($4.74). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.70), with a volume of 10,334,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Tesco Stock Down 0.6 %

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.80, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

