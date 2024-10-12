Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.72.

TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 68.8% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,839 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

