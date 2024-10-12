Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$27.05 during trading hours on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.92.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

