Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $205.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.