Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.65.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.23. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

