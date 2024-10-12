Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $999.50 and last traded at $998.84, with a volume of 31852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $980.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.