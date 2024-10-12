Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $13.96 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $706.59 million and $13.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,781,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,255,120 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.