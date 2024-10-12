The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Baldwin Insurance Group traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 57599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

