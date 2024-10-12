The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 2,787,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,394,478.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

