The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 351.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

