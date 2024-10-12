The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $47.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

SPCE stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,021.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 307,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

