The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $516.30 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

