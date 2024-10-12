The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $196.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

BAH opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $29,007,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

