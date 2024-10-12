The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target to $160.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.85. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $187.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

