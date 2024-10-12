The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $560.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $504.75.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $516.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.