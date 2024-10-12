The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.31. 119,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,206,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

