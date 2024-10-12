The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

HIG opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

