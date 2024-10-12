The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as low as $14.88. The InterGroup shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 3,744 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

