The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,185,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

