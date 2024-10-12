Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $414.97 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $414.97 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00045040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,709,896,127 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

