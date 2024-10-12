Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.63 on Friday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.