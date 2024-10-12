Tobam Acquires 94 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.94%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

