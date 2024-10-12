Tobam Acquires Shares of 873 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tobam bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $90.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.