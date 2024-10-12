Tobam Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tobam lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.