Tobam Buys 44 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $433.94. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $502.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

