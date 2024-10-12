Tobam Sells 714 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tobam trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MetLife were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

