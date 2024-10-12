TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $446.67.

BLD opened at $386.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.32. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in TopBuild by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TopBuild by 21.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

