Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.51, but opened at $60.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 2,021,710 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.