Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 4.0 %

TSE:TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

