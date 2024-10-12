Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$81.15 and last traded at C$81.26. 3,202,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,208,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.65.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.