Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,496. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

