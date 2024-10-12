Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,425,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 269,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,022. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $132.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

