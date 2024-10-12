Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

