Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. 97,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.