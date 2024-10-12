Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 141,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 564% compared to the average daily volume of 21,329 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.93. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

