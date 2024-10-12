Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.58). 192,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 464,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.75 ($0.59).

Triple Point Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.70 million, a PE ratio of -652.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.14.

Triple Point Energy Transition Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 36.13%. Triple Point Energy Transition’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

