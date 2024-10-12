TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 466000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
