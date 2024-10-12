Truist Financial Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $66.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. Fluor has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

