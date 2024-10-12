Truist Financial Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $7.50

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Stock Down 2.1 %

ACCD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Accolade has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Accolade by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.