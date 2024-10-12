Truist Financial Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $114.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSK. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

